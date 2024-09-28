Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, along with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, attended the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat held in Tashkent on Friday.

Organised during his official visit to Uzbekistan, the retreat focused on enhancing knowledge exchange and expanding the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE has always been keen to build effective partnerships with nations around the world. He noted that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE remains committed to fostering cooperation that drives development and empowers societies to build a more prosperous future for generations to come.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan has led to exceptional results across sectors, and serves as a unique model for international collaboration. "The cooperation is focused on advancing sustainable development, knowledge-sharing, and enhancing government systems to boost efficiency, flexibility, and future-readiness, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life of the people of both countries."

He further said the Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat provides a unique platform for ministers and senior officials from both countries to share ideas and experiences, and discuss ambitious initiatives and transformative projects.

The discussions at the event were aimed at driving excellence in government administration, accelerating digital transformation, and boosting economic opportunities, bringing a range of benefits to the people of both countries.

In his address at the retreat, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, highlighted the evolution of the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership since its inception in 2019. Over the past five years, this collaboration has led to notable achievements in 41 sectors.

Al Gergawi emphasised the retreat's significance in generating new ideas and solutions to advance key sectors vital to sustainable development. He outlined the successes of the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership, calling it a globally distinctive model of cooperation that benefits communities and fosters a brighter future.

The UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat discussed transformative projects and strategic initiatives that will foster new pathways of collaboration between the UAE and Uzbekistan. It discussed fresh approaches to exchanging expertise, adopting best practices, and generating ideas to accelerate progress in key national sectors.

The retreat covered eight key areas including: investment and economic growth, energy and infrastructure development, digital transformation, education and community development, environment, health, tourism, and government development. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor