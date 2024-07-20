Hamdan bin Mohammed, newly appointed ministers take oath before UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): Newly appointed ministers were sworn in today before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Taking the oath were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and other newly appointed ministers in the UAE Cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers taking the oath during the ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi included Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the newly appointed ministers success in fulfilling their national duty to advance and improve their relevant sectors, and making tangible contributions to strategic national plans that positively impact the UAE's development and meet the needs of its people.

"Our unwavering approach in the UAE is to continuously develop and improve in order to build upon our achievements. To serve the interests of current and future generations we must keep pace with global best practices, especially in the areas of education, science and technology," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.

"Improving the education system in the UAE is the only way to achieve our ambitious goals of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. This will be possible through intensified efforts and innovative ideas," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the UAE leadership is keen to push government performance to excellence through ongoing improvements alongside the appointment of qualified talents capable of investing their vast expertise to achieve the desired results.

"Modernisation has always been an inherent aspect of the UAE government's approach. There is no limit to our ambitions in serving our nation and our people. The UAE continues to lead as we rely on our human capital to lead the next phase of comprehensive, sustainable development," he said.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

