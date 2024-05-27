Hamdan bin Zayed honours government entities, private companies for serving Al Dhafra Region's community

Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has honoured government entities and private companies for their efforts and positive role in serving the community in Al Dhafra Region, recognising coordinated efforts to build a stronger and more cohesive society for the benefit of all community members.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the spirit of cooperation and partnership among those honoured, their commitment to community well-being, and commitment to fostering community cohesion in service of the nation. (ANI/WAM)

