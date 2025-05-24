Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC's strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited key ADNOC facilities in Jebel Dhanna today, including the site of ADNOC's new underground salt dome storage project.

During the visit, Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on ADNOC's ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance the UAE's energy security and storage capabilities. The salt dome development, a pioneering project in the region, will provide ADNOC with advanced hydrocarbon storage infrastructure, supporting the flexibility and resilience of the nation's energy supply chain.

Zayed Al Nahyan commended ADNOC's continued commitment to sustainable growth, technological innovation, and national development, particularly in the Al Dhafra region.

He also praised the dedication of ADNOC's workforce and their role in reinforcing the UAE's position as a responsible and reliable global energy provider.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of dignitaries and senior government officials, Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said, "We are honoured by the visit of Zayed Al Nahyan Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to our facilities in Jebel Dhanna. His presence reflects the strategic importance of this location and ADNOC's role in building future-ready infrastructure that supports the UAE's long-term economic and energy goals."

The visit underscores ADNOC's alignment with the UAE leadership's vision to build a diversified and sustainable economy powered by advanced industrial capabilities and world-class energy solutions.

Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

