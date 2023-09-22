Haryana govt reduces waiting period for property registration

Chandigarh, Sep 22 In a significant move to reduce the waiting period for property registration, the Haryana government on Friday announced an expansion of online e-appointment services across all tehsils and sub-tehsils in the state, officials said.

This expansion will see the number of available e-appointments increase from 100 to 200, with Tatkal e-appointments rising from 10 to 50, except in Gurugram.

An official said in Gurugram that online e-appointments have been further expanded from 100 to 300, while Tatkal e-appointments have been extended from 10 to 60.

This decision takes into account the significant volume of property registration work, the role of income and the paramount interest of the public.

The objective is to alleviate the challenges faced by those seeking to execute property transfer documents, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process.

To ensure the implementation of this decision, all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to communicate this directive to all Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars.

In addition, information regarding the enhanced e-appointment services will be prominently displayed on notice boards within the tehsil compounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor