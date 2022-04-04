Hasina asks govt officials to ensure services for people

Dhaka, April 4 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked government officials to ensure services for the people, saying the country became independent to change their fate.

"You (officials) should always keep in mind that people are never deprived of getting services because the independence of the country has been attained for changing their destiny," she said on Sunday while addressing the certificate distribution and closing ceremony of law and administration courses at the BCS Administration Academy in Dhaka's Shahbag area.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina directed the young officials of administration to always think about the people and know the area and livelihood of residents of the locality where they are posted.

"You (administration officials) have the highest opportunity to work for the welfare of the people."

"You will be the key to implementing Vision-2041 adopted by the government to turn Bangladesh into a developed country."

With State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain in the chair, BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin delivered the welcome address.

An audio-visual documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Hossain handed over the rector award, crests, and certificates among the top positions recipients.

A total of 92 participants took part in the 121, 122, and 123 courses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor