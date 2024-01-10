Hasleen Kaur of 'CAT' to essay cold-blooded assassin in international production 'Ruthless Bastards’

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actress Hasleen Kaur, who is known for her work in the streaming series 'CAT' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, has started working on her international project titled 'Ruthless Bastards’. The film is an American-Canadian indie production and stars her in the role of a cold blooded assassin.

The actress will be seen in the role of Ishanna Sidhu in the film representing an Indian gang.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “The director, who has worked primarily on action-drama films most of which were with Jackie Chan, had seen me and liked my work in ‘CAT’. The fact that it was a gritty Drama series and my character in ‘Ruthless Bastards’ required a sense of intensity, helped him visualise me as Ishana.”

Describing her character, Hasleen said: “She has grey shades and is cold hearted, blood and gore doesn’t affect her and the director felt like my role in ‘CAT’ justified me playing Ishana Siddhu in this film. He was very confident of casting me in the role when I asked him if he’s sure I could carry the action scenes well.”

The film is scheduled for a tentative release in April or May this year.

