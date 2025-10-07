'Have consistently advocated for global AI governance, demonstrated through G20 presidency': Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared how India has been a consistent advocate for global Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance for global good, such as advancing the sustainable development goals and envisaging inclusive AI.

He made the remarks at the inaugural session of Trust and Safety India Festival 2025.

Jaishankar said, "We in India, we have consistently advocated for global AI governance and the shaping of an international agenda. We have demonstrated this during our G20 Presidency and strongly urged its usage for advancing Sustainable Development Goals, while safeguarding trust, safety, fairness and accountability. As a founding member of the Global Partnership on AI, we promoted the New Delhi Declarations which envisaged responsible and inclusive AI. We participated in the AI Summits in Bletchley Park and Seoul and co-chaired the Paris AI-Action Summit last year. The AI-Impact Summit in 2026 - with a focus obviously on impact - will take this forward."

Jaishankar also spoke about the concerns regarding AI, which revolve around bias, ethics, privacy and vulnerability. He encouraged the need for a global discourse and said that there is a need to rise to this particular challenge.

In his concluding remarks, Jaishankar said, "This is an endeavour whose success depends on our ability to ensure multi-stakeholdership. And that is why the TASI Festival today is important because it sends out a strong inclusive and pro-people message on this critical issue".

The official website of the India - AI Impact Summit, notes that it will be hosted by India in New Delhi on February 19-20, 2026, and is an ambitious, future-focused global gathering announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the France AI Action Summit in February this year.

The summit will build on the global momentum established by major international initiatives and the high-level convening will swirl around harnessing Artificial Intelligence for fostering positive impact on human development, environmental sustainability, and equitable global progress, marking a strategic shift from dialogue to measurable impact.

The India - AI Impact Summit intends to bridge the Global AI Divide through concrete multilateral action, ensuring that the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence results in strengthening communities, protecting the planet, and propelling equitable, sustainable advancement.

"At the core of the objectives lies an emphasis on democratizing access to AI resources, advancing innovation that reflects diverse local contexts, embedding environmental priorities into AI design and models, and promoting systems that are safe, trusted, transparent, and human-centric. Another objective is to amplify the voice of the Global South, ensuring that technological advancements and opportunities are shared broadly rather than concentrated in a few regions", the website mentioned.

