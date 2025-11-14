Hazardous smog grips Pakistan's Punjab as AQI soars across major cities

Lahore [Pakistan], November 14 : The air quality in Punjab remained very poor on Thursday, with several major cities recording dangerous levels of PM2.5 concentration, Dawn reported. Data from IQAir showed Multan's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a 'hazardous' level of 774, Gujranwala 722, Faisalabad 507, Lahore 451 and Sialkot 366 in the early hours of November 13, prompting health advisories across the province.

Many other urban centres also registered AQI readings above 300, Dawn noted, as authorities warned residents to limit outdoor exposure, keep windows closed, wear masks outdoors and use air purifiers indoors.

In Lahore, various monitoring stations continued to show hazardous readings by 8pm, including Forest Department Ravi Road at 354, Fauji Fertilizer Pakistan 332 and CERP Office 310.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 12°C on Thursday. Wind speed stayed at three kilometres per hour, while humidity reached 80pc conditions known to worsen smog formation over the city.

The PMD forecast dry weather across most districts of Punjab, while cold and dry conditions were expected in Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat. Smog may develop over some plain areas of Punjab, Dawn added.

In Lahore, the forest department planted 10,000 trees in Karol Forest through community participation. These trees were planted on 14 acres of barren land that had remained unused for years.

The department said special teams led the tree planting effort, aimed at achieving long-term improvement in the city's AQI. An environmentally conscious citizen from Pakpattan gifted the department 10,000 trees for the initiative and was awarded the title of 'Green Ambassador' by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The department, along with school students, volunteers and staff, collectively planted local tree species across the 14-acre stretch of Karol Forest.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Housing Department spokesperson said significant progress was being made on a project to deepen parks and green belts in Lahore. After completing surveys across multiple areas, on-ground work has begun.

More than 50 parks and 15 green belts have been selected for the project.

Initial work has been initiated at six sites in Gunj Bakhsh Town, four in Ravi Town and two in Gulberg Town.

According to the spokesperson, groundwater recharge wells have been completed at Liberty Chowk, Maratab Ali Road and H Block in Gulberg, while work continues at Allah Hoo Chowk, G-3 Block and B Block in Johar Town.

