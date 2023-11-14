HCLTech appoints Sonia Eland as Country Manager for Australia & New Zealand

New Delhi, Nov 14 HCLTech on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sonia Eland as Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

In her new role effective from April 1, 2024, Eland will report to Swapan Johri, President, Growth Markets at HCLTech.

Based in Sydney, she takes over from Michael Horton who moves into a consulting role after a successful stint of close to 10 years, during which he helped establish HCLTech as a trusted digital technology services partner in Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a statement.

“I am confident that her rich experience adds immense value to our clients and our growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand,” said Swapan Johri, President, Growth Markets, APAC, HCLTech.

Prior to joining HCLTech, she was the Technology Strategy and Transformation Partner at Deloitte Australia. She has worked with organisations such as DXC Technology, CSC, Fujitsu, Westpac and HSBC.

“With big data, AI, IoT, cloud and cyber security playing an increasingly significant role in our day-to-day lives, businesses need trusted partners with the experience, capability and creativity to harness the full power of digital and embed resiliency, optimization and continuous innovation into their organizations,” said Eland.

HCLTech has been operating in Australia and New Zealand for over two decades, delivering industry-leading capabilities around digital, engineering, cloud and AI across a range of verticals.

HCLTech reported consolidated revenues of $12.9 billion as of 12 months ending September.

