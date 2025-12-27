"He doesn't have anything until I approve it": Trump on Zelenskyy's 20-point peace plan ahead of meet

Washington [US], December 27 : As US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy plan to meet in Florida this Sunday, Trump has said that any possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will need his approval as Zelenskyy prepares a new 20-point peace plan, Politico reported.

In an interview, Trump said, "He doesn't have anything until I approve it," Trump said. "So we'll see what he's got."

Zelenskyy is expected to meet Trump in Florida on Sunday. He has said he will present a new 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long war with Russia. The peace plan proposed by US and Ukrainian officials is 90 per cent ready, Zelenskyy said on Friday.

The proposal reportedly includes the idea of a demilitarised zone and discussions on security guarantees from the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump is positive towards the upcoming meeting with leaders to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"I think it's going to go good with him. I think it's going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin," Trump said, adding that he plans to speak with the Russian president "soon, as much as I want."

Trump's comments came a day after Zelenskyy held talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Zelenskyy later described that interaction as a "good conversation."

Trump also confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be visiting him around the same time.

"I have Zelenskyy and I have Bibi coming. They're all coming. They all come," Trump said. "They respect our country again."

According to Ukrainian officials, Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump will go beyond security guarantees. Key issues on the agenda include the future management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and control over the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims, Politico reported.

Earlier, Zelenskyy told reporters that while the meeting could help move peace talks forward, no immediate breakthrough should be expected.

He said both sides would focus on resolving as many pending issues as possible. He also said the proposed peace framework prepared by Ukrainian and US officials is almost complete.

He also stressed that discussions with Trump would focus on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and how international partners could help maintain stability after the war.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said high-level talks had already been agreed. "We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level - with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year."

