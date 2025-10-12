"Hearts beating as one for peace and hope": Trump envoy Steve Witkoff at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square gathering

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 : A Huge crowd gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square as families of captives awaited their return, marking an emotional evening of gratitude and solidarity, CNN reported.

Expressing gratitude towards US President Donald Trump, his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, described it as a "powerful night," thanking Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their efforts in achieving the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, as reported by The Times of Israel.

"I dreamed of this night for a long time. This is the most powerful sight," Witkoff said, estimating that more than 100,000 people had gathered. "Hearts beating as one, gathered here in Tel Aviv for peace, for unity and for hope in this sacred place we call Hostages Square. I only wish the President was here," he added, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Witkoff praised Kushner, who was also present, saying, "This moment was made possible through the tireless dedication of leaders who would not rest until the world saw what could be achieved. One of them is standing right here with me, Jared Kushner."

He also expressed "a debt of deep gratitude" to Trump, calling him "a man who is a humanitarian through and through, with an indomitable spirit, who once again proved that bold leadership and moral clarity can reshape history and change the world."

The crowd chanted "Thank you, Trump" while booing when Witkoff promoted Netanyahu's name, The Times of Israel reported.

Kushner, addressing the gathering, praised Witkoff for approaching "this impossible task with a full heart and with a full commitment". He lauded the efforts made by Trump in resolving the issue and "seeing the hostages return home. We're not going to celebrate tonight. We're going to celebrate on Monday."

"I couldn't be more proud to see the way that the State of Israel and its people have carried themselves through this traumatic, unthinkable, horrific experience," Kushner said. Instead of replicating the barbarism of the enemy, you chose to be exceptional. You chose to stand for the values that you stand for."

Ivanka Trump also addressed the crowd, expressing admiration for the strength of families awaiting the return of their loved ones. "The strength of every family waiting, praying, and believing. I am in awe by their strengths and conviction in spite of such suffering," she said.

Speaking on behalf of her father, who is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv on Monday, Ivanka added, "The president wanted me to share, as he has with so many of you personally, that he sees you, he hears you, he stands with you always, always."

