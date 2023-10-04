Heat wave expected in Southern California this week

Los Angeles, Oct 4 A heat wave is expected to hit Southern California later this week, according to the latest forecast of the US National Weather Service (NWS).

A warming and drying trend will continue to take place in the region through Thursday as offshore flow establishes beneath strong high pressure aloft, Xinhua news agency quoted the NWS as saying.

Southern California will see temperatures rising to well-above normal levels by the middle of the week, it added.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week in the region, with temperatures ranging from 33.3 degrees Celsius and higher for interior regions, according to the weather forecast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor