Heavy gunfire, explosions rock several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 : In a recent episode, there were numerous attacks that were reportedly terror-related reported from various locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but there was no official word from the military or security services regarding the occurrences or the number of casualties, reported Dawn.

On Thursday night, Lakki Marwat city was shaken by a large explosion, multiple blasts, and a lot of shooting, according to government sources.

According to sources, the explosion happened close to the Government Postgraduate College, which has military barracks and security officers stationed there.

Residents reported that after the initial explosion, there were many further booms and loud shootings, which partially destroyed the homes in the populated area.

After the initial explosion shook the neighbourhood, people emerged from their homes, but subsequent explosions and gunfire drove them back inside. Sources cited early reports to claim that militants had attacked a military base late at night.

According to Dawn, they claimed, "It was a bomb and gun attack," adding that the military fired back, sparking an hour-long gunfight. To prepare for any potential emergency, the district headquarters hospital's administration assigned doctors and paramedics on duty. Although doctors and paramedics were put on alert, a hospital employee reported that no victims had yet been brought to the facility.

The exchange of fire ended when no casualties were detected, according to Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, the district police officer for Lakki Marwat, who informed Dawn.

Notably, three terrorists who had targeted a retired colonel in his guestroom were killed on April 24 in a confrontation with anti-terrorist and law enforcement personnel in the Paharakhel Thall village of Lakki Marwat. This attack followed that incident.

