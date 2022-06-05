Heavy rain in Cuba leave 3 dead, 1 missing

Havana, June 5 The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha have triggered heavy rain and floods in Cuba, leaving at least three people dead and one missing and damaging many areas of the Caribbean nation, the government said.

Two people were killed when a building partially collapsed in the capital Havana, while a third person was found dead after falling into a swollen river in the western province of Pinar del Rio, reports Xinhua news agency.

The provincial government said that another person from the municipality of Minas de Matahambre is missing.

As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, torrential rains continue to batter the western and central regions of the island.

In the hardest-hit Pinar del Rio, the Cuyaguateje River burst its banks, cutting off road access to nearby communities.

In Havana, heavy rainfall led to floods and power cuts that affected thousands of people.

Havana government coordinator Orestes Llanes said the rains have caused about 60 partial house collapses citywide, and evacuations are underway in some of the capital's low-lying areas.

In the western province of Artemisa, local authorities reported damage to crops and building roofs due to the rain.

According to thes National Institute of Meteorology, the heavy rainfall will continueas Hurricane Agatha approaches the US state of Florida.

Agatha originated from a surface trough south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, and is the first hurricane of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season.

It made landfall in southern Mexico on May 30 afternoon as a category 2 hurricane, leaving at least nine people dead and six others missing.

The Pacific hurricane season runs through November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor