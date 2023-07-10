Heavy rainfall in western Japan halt bullet train services

Tokyo [Japan], July 10 : The Sanyo Shinkansen line's bullet train service between Hiroshima and Hakata stations was halted as heavy rain continued to batter western Japan on Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

West Japan Railway Co. claimed that services were stopped around 8.30 am. It took until 1 pm for the section between Hiroshima and Kokura, which is a stop away from Hakata, to start running again.

Landslides and flooding are likely in Yamaguchi and other prefectures in the coming days as a rainy season front continues to linger over the nation, according to a warning from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Up to 11 am, the hourly rainfall total in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, was 65 millimetres, compared to 62.5 millimetres in Oda, Shimane Prefecture, and 55 millimetres in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A day ago Shimane Prefecture and other areas in western Japan were battered by heavy rains, prompting local authorities to order the evacuation of 3,70,000 residents of two cities, reported Kyodo News.

At least 15 landslides and 20 locations in the city of Izumo were affected by overflowing rivers. According to the prefectural and city governments, four districts in the city were isolated because of cut-off roads even though lifelines were unaffected.

Local police and rescuers say they are looking for the driver after receiving a report of a car plunging into a river in the city, as per Kyodo News.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Izumo in Shimane received 109 millimetres of rain over a six-hour period on Saturday, while Matsue, just across the street, received 95.5 mm of rainfall.

The agency warned against unnecessary travel on Sunday, especially in areas of western, southwestern, and central Japan where thunderstorms are anticipated due to the persistent seasonal rain front, according to Kyodo News.

According to local authorities, seven cars were discovered stranded in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, because of the intense rain, and one of the drivers was missing.

