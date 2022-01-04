Heavy snow-triggered traffic accidents in Afghanistan kill 7

Kabul, Jan 4 At least seven people were killed and 26 others in multiple traffic accidents after heavy snowfall in Afghanistan, local officials said on Tuesday.

In northern Jawzjan province, one commuter was killed and 11 were wounded after two vehicles collided head-on along the Jawzjan-Andkhoy highway, a top official told Xinhua news agency.

"Three of the wounded received life-threatening wounds and were shifted to a regional hospital in neighboring Balkh province," he said.

Besides, six people lost their lives and eight others were wounded in three separate traffic accidents along a mountainous highway in eastern Nangarhar province.

In Herat, seven wounded people were admitted at a regional hospital in provincial capital Herat city, following a traffic incident in Qamar Qalagh area, 640 km in the west of Afghanistan's Kabul, Harif Jalali, a health official told Xinhua.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor