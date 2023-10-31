Heidi Klum leaves little to imagine as she poses nude

Los Angeles, Oct 31 Supermodel Heidi Klum stripped down to her birthday suit for a new photo before holding a Halloween party.

On Saturday (October 29), the 50-year-old TV personality made use of Instagram to release a photo of herself going completely naked.

In the picture, she could be seen wearing nothing while strategically placing one of her hands on her chest to cover it.

In the picture, the former model was striking a pose when she was lying on a sofa that was covered in light pink fur.

The snap also showed a huge painting, which was placed on a wooden wall, and her skin glowing from the sunlight, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Along with the photo, Heidi wrote, "The Calm before the storm," seemingly describing the massive painting.

She went on to tease her party for the upcoming Halloween.

"3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME," she penned, and added a partying face emoji.

The new post came a few days after she talked about her costume for the spooky holiday.

