Helen Flanagan hints at new relationship after one night stand, 'ghosting' admission

Los Angeles, Dec 2 Actress Helen Flanagan was looking chic and confident while trying out a number of party dresses -- amid speculation she may have found a love match in her private life.

The 33-year-old ‘Coronation Street’ star is a proud mum-of-three -- sharing seven-year-old daughter Matilda, four-year-old daughter Delilah and two-year-old son Charlie with her former fiancee Scott Sinclair, reports Mirror.co.uk.

And while Helen and Scott called time on their 13-year-long relationship in October last year, she may have found love now that more than a year has passed.

As per Mirror.co.uk, taking to social media towards the end of the week, Helen showcased a number of dresses -- sporting an eye-catching little black minidress, a summery, sleeveless floral dress, and also a negligee-style black dress that was also sleeveless.

Fans would no doubt conclude any one of the dresses would look fantastic on her for one of the apparent many dates she has enjoyed in recent weeks. Her wardrobe testing came after she featured a video online where she discussed her love life with her eldest daughter.

Helen shared footage showing Matilda declaring that an unnamed man wasn’t ‘good enough’ for the soap actress.

Helen replied to the comment to ask: "How do you know what's good for me?"

And the youngster then stated: "That's my opinion."

It was just the latest video Helen had shared where she asked her daughter for advice when it comes to her love life.

In a past clip, Matilda reveal: "My mum's going on a date with someone tomorrow and I think she said he's very hot”.

A blushing Helen replied: "Do you like the look of him? I think he looks quite nice."

Matilda then replied: "But you think he's really hot”.

Helen said: "Yeah I know but Matilda I'm a bit nervous actually because I don't know him."

Her daughter said: "Yeah but you have this dating app, so you look at these boys but some of them do this, (creating a boy impression)".

The actress continued: "Most of them look really creepy don't they”.

And Matilda joked: "Yes."

While Helen is keeping the name of her male suitors close to her chest, she has told fans that not all of her dating expeditions have gone well since she decided to get back into the dating game.

