Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Suffers Hard Landing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2024 07:05 PM2024-05-19T19:05:18+5:302024-05-19T19:05:42+5:30
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state TV said.
The report stated that Raisi was travelling in East Azerbaijan province and the incident took place near Jolfa, 600 km away from capital Tehran.
Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said, but had been hampered by poor weather conditions in the area. There had been heavy rain reported with some wind.