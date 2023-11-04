Herbal formulations can help control blood sugar levels: Study

New Delhi, Nov 4 With the surge in diabetes cases, a study has suggested a healthy lifestyle and diet coupled with anti-diabetic properties of herbal formulations can help control blood sugar levels.

The study, conducted by researchers from Patna-based Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital on a patient suffering from high levels of blood sugar, has been published in the International Ayurvedic Medical Journal (IAMJ).

As per the study, the team, led by Assistant Professor Prabhas Chandra Pathak, prescribed the patient a combination of research-based traditional medicines, including herbal formulation like BGR-34, Arogyavardhani Vati, Chandraprabhavati, cholesterol reducing drugs, lifestyle adjustments and a specific diet for two weeks.

After 14 days, the treatment was slightly altered. The patient showed significant improvement, for instance, the sugar level which was 254 mg/dl at the time of admission, came down to 124 mg/dl.

The study says it was found that Daruharidra, Giloe, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Methi and Majishtha in the BGR-34 showed anti-diabetic properties, which helped cut down the sugar level in the blood. This medicine is prepared by the country’s research institute, CSIR, after research.

Owing to a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, diabetes is on increase in the country. As per latest data, there are 72.9 million people suffering with diabetes in India.

Researchers said that during the study, patient was also recommended an hour’s walk daily. The patient's fasting sugar level, which was 254 mg/dl before the start of treatment, came down to 124 mg/dl. Similarly, the sugar level after breakfast decreased from 413 to 154 mg/dl. All these parameters indicate effective reduction in blood sugar level.

Encouraged by the positive results of the treatment plan, the researchers have suggested a comprehensive larger study for its further assessment.

In fact, earlier a study by the AIIMS Delhi found that BGR-34 is effective not only in reducing sugar but obesity as well.

Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director, Aimil Pharmaceuticals, said since diabetic patients have to depend on lifetime medicines, the outcome of the study holds significance.

“These herbal preparations also have elements to increase immunity as well as anti-oxidants levels,” he added.

