"Here because of past good karma; so festive, colourful and blissful!": Global pilgrims hail Maha Kumbh celebrations

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 : As pilgrims from India and across the world continue arriving for attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, international devotees laud the administration for managing the event and express humility on getting the opportunity to attend the celebrations.

Penelope who came from Greece told ANI, "My journey into yoga started almost 20 years ago, but you see back then, social media wasn't that much, so I wasn't able to hear about Maha Kumbh. So this time is my first time".

She expressed great pleasure and said, "First time I have the opportunity, and probably some good karma I have created in the past. I had this experience for the very first time. I have to say that I come from a country that is, let's put it this way, the amount of people that are here today are five times the country I come from. So it's like an immense amount of people being here but at the same time it's so festive, it's so colourful, it's so blissful to be here and the security and all the arrangements that have been made are amazing. So, it's a very special, very unique experience".

A devotee from Nepal said, "Har Har Mahadev! I would like to tell that the administration has done such a good job. This time, the bath is very special because it is a sacred bath. I am very happy to be here. It is a great arrangement".

Another devotee who came from Belgium said, "I feel that it's very peaceful even with a lot of people... it is pulsing. We can really feel the Kumbh Mela. I'm really happy to be here and I feel really good energy."

Flower petals are being showered on devotees taking part in Amrti Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI.

