Here's a look at both India and US delegation at White House

Washington DC [US], June 22 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks at the Oval Office of the White House, here is a look at the delegation of the two countries which took part in the talks.

The India Delegation comprises of five leaders namely External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Additional Secretary (Americas) Vani Sarraju Rao.

The US Delegation comprises of nine senior leaders namely; Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India Eric Garcetti, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation John Podesta, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council, Eileen Laubacher.

PM Modi and President Biden held bilateral talks at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.

PM Modi is on his maiden state visit to the US.

He is scheduled to address the joint session of the US Congress later in the day, around 12.15 IST, making him only the second world leader after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the joint session of the US Congress twice.

Upon his arrival at the White House lawns, PM Modi, dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a powder blue jacket, was greeted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

National anthems of India and the US played out as thousands of people gathered on the White House South Lawns to greet PM Modi.

Huge crowds of people gathered at the South Lawns of the White House to welcome PM Modi. Visuals showed them waving Indian flags and chanting "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Some visitors to the South Lawns were seen holding up a banner that read, "Indian American Diaspora welcomes Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi".

