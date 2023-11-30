Here's why Anupama Solanki feels TV industry has gone backward compared to 90's

Mumbai, Nov 30 The ‘Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’ fame actress Anupama Solanki shared that TV industry has become more backward compared to the 90's, adding that there are more than 100 serials, which is making the industry a "disaster".

Anupama said: "It’s an honour for me to be a TV actor because people are influenced by the medium and sometimes people love us and sometimes they hate us too because of the characters we play. I feel fortunate that we influence the world and it’s a big opportunity and responsibility to guide our society."

"I have been addicted to TV dramas since childhood so I have observed the TV industry very closely and TV serials, but honestly I feel the TV industry has become more backward compared to the 90's. These days we are showing in a TV series that we are going to the moon on a scooter. I was shocked to see that scene," she shared.

Anupama said: "I don't want to take names but there are 100 of serials that are making the TV industry a disaster. I did not belong to 90’s TV shows but later I saw lots of TV shows who are outstanding. Nukkad natak, Chandrakanta, Ramanyana, Mahabharata, Dekh Bhai Dekh,

"I am not happy with our TV industry but don’t have any option so I have accepted whatever it is," she added.

'Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani' airs on Dangal TV.

