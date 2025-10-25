Hezbollah mouthpiece claims new attack by drone killed one

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI/TPS): According to reports from Lebanon, one person was killed in a drone attack in the village of Harouf in the south of the country.

According to the newspaper Al-Akhbar which echoes the views of Hezbollah, the target of the drone attack is a relative of Abbas Hassan Karaki. The latter was the logistics commander of the 'Southern Front' headquarters of the terrorist organisation, who was eliminated yesterday in an IDF drone attack in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor