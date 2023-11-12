Hezbollah reportedly reinforcing personnel in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): According to reports in Syria, Hezbollah has transferred to Lebanon 1,500 of its personnel who fought in Syria.

Their place, near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, has been filled by Iran-backed Iraqi and Afghan militias.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in previous fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border. (ANI/TPS)

