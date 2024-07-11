Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in retaliation to attacks in Lebanon

Beirut, July 11 Hezbollah has targeted Israeli artillery positions with missiles in response to an air attack that targeted the town of Jinta in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.

In response to the attack, the fighters bombed the Israeli artillery positions in al-Zaoura in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with dozens of Katyusha rockets, Hezbollah said on Wednesday in a statement, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that the Lebanese army monitored the launching of about 30 surface-to-surface missiles from the Lebanese side to Israel, and Israeli Iron Dome missiles intercepted some of them.

According to the sources, the Israeli army targeted on Wednesday three villages in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, including Tayr Harfa, Kafr Kila, and Markaba, with drones and warplanes, and attacked 11 towns and villages with 45 artillery shells.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

