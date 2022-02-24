High level MEA meetings underway amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs is currently holding high-level meetings, sources said on Thursday as the situation continues to escalate near the Ukrainian border after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region.

According to the sources, contingency plans are being put into operation and in view of the Ukraine airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated for Indian nationals residing in Ukraine.

Additionally, Russian-speaking officials are being sent to Indian Embassy in Ukraine and also being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The sources informed that Indian Embassy in Ukraine is still functional and the Indian nationals residing in the country must follow its advisories.

Earlier, sources said that India is closely monitoring the situation while adding that the focus is on the safety and security of Indians, particularly students.

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) control room is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis," the sources added.

Further, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. "Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," it said.

Meanwhile, leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Notably, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations.

Moreover, it has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety."

( With inputs from ANI )

