"High levels of intolerance, extremism": MEA on cancellation of Canada's Diwali celebration

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its disappointment, highlighting a concerning trend of intolerance and extremism in Canada following Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancelling the Diwali celebrations at Parliament Hill.

During a weekly press briefing on Saturday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen some reports in this regard. It is unfortunate that the prevailing atmosphere in Canada has reached high levels of intolerance and extremism."

Earlier, Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancelled the Diwali celebrations, scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill, amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India.

The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organiser, received no explanation for the cancellation of the Diwali celebration.

This comes amid strained ties between India and Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

The situation has led to diplomatic tensions and the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats from the country in mid-October.

OFIC president Shiv Bhasker wrote a letter to Pierre Poilievre, expressing dismay over the decision. In a letter to Pierre Poilievre, Bhasker wrote, "It is with extreme disappointment and in sadness that I am writing this letter to you to voice our dismay at the Office of the Leader of Opposition cancelling the 24th Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill."

Additionally, Jaiswal addressed the recent reduction in the number of visas issued by the Canadian government to India and said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the well-being of its students and professionals residing in Canada.

"We are monitoring the well-being of our students and professionals who are working in Canada. Our concern for their safety and security remains strong," the MEA spokesperson said.

