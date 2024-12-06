Highway accidents kill three, injures 12 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 6 At least three commuters lost their lives, and 12 others were injured in two different road accidents in Afghanistan.

The first accident took place in Jawzjan province on a highway linking the province with neighbouring Sari Pul province as a car diverted from a road on Thursday afternoon, leaving one dead on the spot and injuring 10 others, provincial police spokesman Abdul Satar Halimi said on Friday.

The second road accident happened when a car veered off the road and overturned in Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul province along a highway linking Kandahar with the national capital Kabul Thursday night, killing two and injuring two others, spokesperson for provincial police Zabihullah Jawhar said.

The official blamed reckless driving for the mishaps, asserting that drivers' carelessness on congested roads often claimed commuters' lives, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor