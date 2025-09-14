"Hindi important aspect of growing global interest in our culture, traditions": EAM extends wishes on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi [India], September 14 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended warm greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Sunday.

In a post on X, he highlighted how the Hindi language serves as an important aspect of the growing global interest in Indian culture and traditions.

The EAM thanked the linguists and Hindi language enthusiasts who strive for the promotion of the language across the world.

"Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special greetings to all the linguists and Hindi lovers engaged in the promotion of Hindi language across the world," EAM wrote in a post on X.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings for 'Hindi Diwas' on Sunday and called Hindi a language of "national unity."

Amit Shah noted that Hindi is emerging as the language of "technology, science, and research".

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas! Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country's languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research."

He added that the language united citizens during the freedom struggle and the Emergency."

From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a 'developed' and linguistically 'self-reliant' India by taking all languages along," he wrote.

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India.

According to a press release, the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India.

The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a vital role in promoting the use of Hindi in official matters since its inception in 1975.

Last year, the central government celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the Official Language.

