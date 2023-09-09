“History has been created…”: PM Modi on New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Calling the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 leaders “historic”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday affirmed hope for collaboratively working for a better, prosperous, and harmonious future.PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to all the G20 members for their support and cooperation.

“History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation,” PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

The New Delhi Leaders Declaration was adopted on Saturday with consensus from all members.

PM Modi made the announcement and congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the New Delhi Declaration has 83 paras in all, and all 83 paras have 100 per cent consensus across all countries.

“There are eight paras on geopolitical issues titled ‘Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity’. All those eight pars have 100 per cent consensus,” he said.

Kant added, "All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi Leaders Declaration. This is one declaration without a single footnote and without any Chairs Summary. This is a complete statement with 100 per cent unanimity”.

He further said that the G20 Leaders Declaration under the Indian presidency has no footnote or Chair’s Summary and it demonstrates India’s ability to bring every G20 member to the same table.

