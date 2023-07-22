Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert because Johnny Depp passed out in hotel

Los Angeles, July 22 Touring with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, the band's latest concert in Budapest has been cancelled, and that too at the last minute as Depp ended up passing out at the hotel.

According to Hungarian news outlet Blikk, the 'Edward Scissor Hands' star missed the sound check ahead of the scheduled concert, but it created no suspicions whatsoever as this wasn't the first time he did that.

A source at Blikk reported, quoted by Aceshowbiz: "Everything was set, the stage was set, the backstage crew was ready for the party. It didn't even occur to me that there could be a problem, especially as the band members had done the sound set-up that had been scheduled for the afternoon."

"No one thought any more about the fact that Johnny Depp didn't take part, his microphone was set up by a staff member, but that's not unusual for such stars. All we've heard is that Depp was over-excited, he couldn't even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star," the source added.

The band eventually decided to postpone their show because of the gravity of the whole situation and out of concern for Johnny Depp’s health and safety.

The Hollywood Vampires was formed by Johnny Depp who serves as its rhythm guitarist alongside veteran hard rockers such as Alice Cooper who is the main vocalist, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry as lead guitarist. The group currently also comprises Alice Cooper's main guitarist Tommy Henriksen as both co-lead and rhythm guitarist.

The band has released two studio albums and have collaborated with several rock veterans such as Matt Sorum from Guns'N Roses and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots who have served as touring members.

Some of the other collaborators of the band include Christopher Lee, Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Joe Walsh.

