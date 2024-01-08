Homegrown Ambrane expands global footprint, aims Rs 100 cr revenue

New Delhi, Jan 8 Homegrown consumer electronics and smart wearable brand Ambrane on Monday announced its expansion into the global market and aims for Rs 100 crore revenue this fiscal year.

The brand unveils an array of products, including power banks, chargers, cables, and smart gadgets like smartwatches, poised to introduce the renowned quality and innovation associated with Ambrane to an international audience, the company said.

"As we step into international territories, we aim to showcase the excellence of the skilled Indian workforce globally. Being a single retail store seller and selling our product globally signifies a remarkable journey for our brand. And we are very optimistic about Ambrane’s success in the global market," Ashok Rajpal, the Managing Director of Ambrane, said in a statement.

The company also targets to achieve an overall revenue of 500 crore by FY25-26.

The diverse portfolio of products will be readily accessible on Amazon across Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, strategic partnerships with global giants such as eBay, Walmart, Noon, Qo10, Shopee, Coupang, and BliBli ensure the availability of Ambrane's offerings in the US, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Indonesia, the company stated.

Ambrane has sold over 40 million product sales within the Indian market, holding the top position in Power Banks and ranking among the leading wearable brands.

Along with the leading e-commerce players in India, Ambrane, with its robust channel network of 10,000+ dealers, has a strong footprint across India.

