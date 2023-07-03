Hong Kong national security police issue bounty for democracy activists

Hong Kong, July 3 : Hong Kong Police issued bounties on eight democracy activists in self-imposed exile abroad on Monday, promising HK dollars 1 million in rewards for information leading to their arrests, reported CNN.

The eight individuals, who are currently living in self-exile, stand accused of national security offenses such as acts of secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Former MPs Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok, and Ted Hui are among those accused of breaking national security laws ranging from cooperation with foreign agents to subversion of state power.

Many of the activists who have left Hong Kong in recent years have continued to speak out against what they see as Beijing's crackdown on their home city's liberties and autonomy.

The group of seven men and one woman is now based in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, all of which have stopped extradition relations with Hong Kong due to worries about the controversial national security law, according to CNN.

Beijing enforced the broad law on Hong Kong in 2020, following massive pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city the previous year. It punishes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collaboration with foreign forces with life imprisonment as the maximum penalty.

CNN reported stating that according to critics, the act was used to destroy the city's opposition movement, reform its electoral system, suppress its outspoken media, and weaken its once-thriving civil society. Many famous pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong have been jailed or fled into self-imposed exile.

The Hong Kong government has often rejected that the national security law restricts liberties. Instead, it claims that the law has brought order back to the city.

