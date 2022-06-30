Hong Kong rights protesters clash with Chinese nationals in Melbourne stadium

Melbourne, June 30 Chinese 'nationalists' have clashed with Hong Kong human rights protesters at a China versus Australia basketball match, media reports said.

Crowds were left shocked at the violent display during the FIBA World Cup qualifier on Thursday at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Daily Mail reported.

Activist Max Mok alleged that he was 'assaulted' after he began shouting 'free East Turkestan' and 'Hong Kong independence'.

Footage showed him yelling and holding a poster before he is pushed by a larger man as his girlfriend tries to hold him back.

Mok's poster was demanding the release of Mirzat Taher, an Australian Uyghur political prisoner held in China for 25 years, Daily Mail reported.

Another protester brandishes a Tibetan flag used since the 1960s as a symbol of the Tibetan independence movement.

The flag is banned in mainland China because the Communist superpower claims Tibet as its territory, therefore says the flag of the People's Republic of China should represent it.

Security personnel at the John Cain Arena were forced to intervene to break up the clash and then called in the police to assist them.

It is understood that the police removed some of the crowd members involved from the stadium.

