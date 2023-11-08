HONOR 90 UI: Redefining elegance with bloatware-free experience

New Delhi, Nov 8 HONOR 90 runs on Magic OS 7.1, the latest iteration of HONOR’s UI. HONOR 90's MagicOS 7.1 provides a clean and clutter-free user interface, ensuring that users can navigate their smartphones without unnecessary pre-installed apps or bloatware, resulting in a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

HONOR’s commitment to a bloatware-free experience is a significant advantage, ensuring that users do not have to deal with unwanted, pre-installed apps that can slow down their devices and clutter the user interface.

The HONOR 90 5G is powered by Android 13, a fresh new OS designed to provide seamless experience across cross-platform, cross-device experiences. This means users can enjoy the latest features, security enhancements, and improvements in the Android ecosystem.

MagicOS brings a fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience dedicated to enhancing productivity and elevating the smart life experience to the fullest.

This next-generation operating system enables seamless collaboration across devices and the ecosystem, delivering a truly immersive and personalised experience for end consumers. It is based on Android PC and IoT operating systems, so devices running different OS can connect to MagicOS devices at a system level.

Alongside new user interface changes, MagicOS 7.1 lets users control a HONOR laptop, smartphone and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse with HonorShare.

With HONOR Share, HONOR 90 users can seamlessly transfer cross-system files between a HONOR smartphone and a PC with a HONOR Computer Manager.

Furthermore, leveraging multi-screen collaboration, users can share their screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Enhancing connectivity, enabling users to enjoy automatic pairing, fast data transfers, and a seamless operational experience it will simplify multi-device interactions.

MagicText Feature: MagicOS 7.1 introduces the innovative MagicText feature, which can intelligently identify text within images and convert it into a file, making it easier to capture and save text from various sources, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Multi-Device Connectivity: MagicOS 7.1 enables seamless collaboration across devices and ecosystems. Users can control an HONOR laptop, smartphone, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse with HONOR Share, simplifying multi-device interactions and improving productivity.

Cross-Platform Experience: MagicOS 7.1 is designed to provide a seamless experience across cross-platform and cross-device environments. It ensures that users can effortlessly switch between their HONOR devices, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, enhancing connectivity and productivity.

Productivity Enhancements: With MagicText and cross-system file transfers, the HONOR 90 UI maximises productivity. Users can effortlessly capture text, share files, and work seamlessly across devices, improving their overall efficiency.

HONOR Health App: The HONOR Health app on the HONOR 90 offers personalised fitness suggestions and training courses based on user habits, making it an essential tool for users aiming to achieve their health and fitness objectives. This tailored interface enhances the overall user experience.

Integration of Google Apps and Services: Unlike some custom Android interfaces, HONOR smartphones come with Google apps and services, just like other Android devices. This ensures a familiar and comprehensive experience for users, including access to the Google Play Store.

Long-Term Software Support: HONOR promises two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. This commitment ensures that users can enjoy the latest software features and stay protected against security threats for an extended period.

To conclude, HONOR 90’s UI, powered by MagicOS 7.1 and Android 13, offers a sleek and uncluttered user experience, innovative features for improved productivity, and a commitment to long-term software support. These factors make it a compelling choice for users who value a clean and feature-rich software experience on their smartphones.

