"Hope for early return to normalcy...protection of Hindus": PM Modi to head of Bangladesh's interim govt Muhammad Yunus

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new responsibilities as the head of Bangladesh's interim government and emphasised bringing about an early return to normalcy and ensuring the protection of the Hindu minority.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday after former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating student-led protests, demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs.

The political situation in Bangladesh remains volatile and has evolved into broader anti-government protests.

Yunus, 84, took oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday night, amid massive unrest in the country after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and founder of Grameen Bank, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to create economic and social development through microcredit.

The key tasks for Yunus will now be to restore peace in Bangladesh and prepare for the new elections.

Bangladesh's figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus for his role as chief advisor, which is the equivalent to a prime minister, as per Al Jazeera.

The ceremony was held in the presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

However, no representatives of Sheikh Hasina's party, Awami League were present.

Upon arriving in Bangladesh earlier in the day, the Nobel laureate made a heartfelt appeal to his supporters and urged the people of Bangladesh to maintain calm and end chaos, stressing that it is the "first responsibility" to ensure that no attack is carried out against anyone in the country, Daily Star reported.

He further stressed that Bangladesh has tremendous potential but the first priority is to save the country from chaos so that the country can proceed on the "path shown by students."

"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," Yunus told a crowded press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival on Thursday.

