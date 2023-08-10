Hospitals in Bhutan receive medical oxygen generator plants

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 10 : The Monggar Regional Referral Hospital and the national referral hospitals would no longer be dependent on the private sector for medical oxygen. The two hospitals each received two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generator Plants, according to Bhutan Live.

The plants were opened by the Ministry of Health. It is anticipated that the plants' installation will guarantee a constant supply of oxygen in the medical facilities.

According to Bhutan Live, 100 medical oxygen cylinders can be made and refilled at the two factories per day. The national referral hospital reported that, up to this point, the hospital spent about Nu 19 M annually to refill the oxygen cylinders.

The ambient air is filtered and adsorbed internally to remove nitrogen before being converted to medicinal oxygen. The leftover oxygen is then cleaned by the plant. The durability of the plants is assured for at least ten years.

The World Health Organisation provided funding for the plants, which cost approximately USD 700,000 (around Nu 58 M). About two years ago, the Ministry of Health proposed building the plants. The ministry also has plans to add another plant at the Gelephu regional referral hospital, Bhutan Live reported.

