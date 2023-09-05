Hotel Leela Palace showcases chocolate elephant, exotic tarts and millet-based dishes for G20 guests

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital, Hotel Leela Palace is gearing up with an exclusive set of dishes for the delegates, curated with Indian sweets and different types of millets.

Special millet bars have been curated by the hotel’s culinary team, using five types of millets to symbolise the International Year of Millets.

Speaking to ANI, Pastry Chef Astik Oberoi said, "We have curated a culinary team and a wonderful set of amenities for our guests who are staying with us...While we are celebrating the International Year of Millets, we have curated millet bars made using 5 types of millets.

He also informed about some exclusive sweet dishes at the hotel like exotic tarts made with fresh berries, edible frames made of chocolates as well as Indian sweets with an edible chocolate elephant.

“We have a variety of exotic tarts made with fresh berries and we also have an edible frame made with 100 per cent chocolate which resonates G20,” the pastry chef said.

He added, “We have a variety of cheese that comes from local produce, made in India. We have Indian 'mithais' (sweets) with an edible chocolate elephant which depicts the royal symbol at the Leela Palace in New Delhi..."

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

Earlier, Muktesh Pardeshi, who is the Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 secretariat, in an exclusive interview withsaid that New Delhi has a twin agenda to showcase Indian culture, crafts and cuisine.

