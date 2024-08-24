Hours after PM Modi's visit, Poland President travels to Kyiv for Ukraine's I-Day celebrations

Kyiv, Aug 24 Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to take part in celebrations of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

"Your Independence Day is, in a sense, also a celebration of the independence of all of Central Europe. Because without an independent Ukraine, it is difficult to think about an independent and safe Poland, Lithuania or other countries in our region," said the Polish leader during the main celebrations held in Sofia Square along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Duda emphasised that in 1991 Poland was the first country in the world to officially recognise the independence of Ukraine.

"From the very beginning we supported your pro-Western aspirations. Poles supported you during the Orange Revolution and also during Euromaidan," he stated during his address at the Sofia Square.

The Polish President's office mentioned that the leader also pointed out that for over two years the Ukrainian nation has been heroically fighting for its country, and "paying the highest price" for it.

"In this most difficult trial, you are not alone. Poland has supported, supports and will continue to support your righteous fight until the victorious end," said Duda.

The Polish President's visit to Kyiv came within a few hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic trip to the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

PM Modi had also held discussions, including on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.

After his arrival in Kyiv on board 'Rail Force One' Saturday morning, the President of Poland laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine.

President Duda had previously – in 2016 and 2021 – taken part in the celebrations of the adoption of the Act of Independence of Ukraine.

"Today, we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. We are confident that Ukrainians will always celebrate this holiday in their free capital and within their own sovereign state," Zelensky said during his speech at the Sofia Square on Saturday.

