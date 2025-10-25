Howard University Shooting: At Least 4 People Shot During Homecoming Weekend in Washington DC; Suspect Detained

At least four people received gunshot injuries on Friday night, October 24, in a shooting near Howard University, Washington DC. Law Enforcement officers are investigating the shooting area of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place.

Alert: Shooting investigation in the area of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, NW.



Avoid the area. Details to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 25, 2025

Police request that citizens travelling to Georgia Avenue and Howard Place to avoid the area and take a different route as an investigation is underway at the incident site.

The incident occurred at a time when many students were leaving campus for homecoming weekend celebrations. The police received the distress call at around 8.23 pm on the 600 block of Howard Place, near the university’s Yard and the School of Architecture building.

Responding to the shooting incident, police found one person critically injured after reaching the scene. Four people were shot at and the suspect was detained by the police. The injured people were transported to a nearby medical facility. The police have not confirmed the seriousness of the injuries.

“Attn: Shooting Investigation Road Closures (no vehicular or pedestrian traffic) until further notice,” they wrote on X, listing out the roads below. They include 2300 -2500 Blocks of Georgia Ave NW, 700 - 800 Blocks of Barry Pl NW, 600 Block of Howard Pl NW, and 2300 Block of 6th St NW.

Howard University Homecoming 2025

The Homecoming event of Howard University is from October 19, 2025, to October 26, 2025. The alumni event on Friday has a theme of Homecoming Kick Off and a Greek Step Show. There are other events scheduled on the last day of the event on Saturday.