HRCP calls for repeal of PECA 2025, slams crackdown on free speech and digital rights

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : A report issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) revealed significant shortcomings in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 and urged for the complete repeal of the law, rejecting any coercive enforcement of its versions from 2016 to 2023, as reported by Dawn.

Developed by HRCP's Legislation Watch Cell, the report was shared by digital rights activist Farieha Aziz during an advocacy meeting linked to an initiative funded by the European Union. At the start of the session, HRCP Director Farah Zia expressed concern over a recent trend of oppressive legislation, especially laws that erode civic spaces and are utilised to stifle dissent and freedom of expression, according to Dawn.

Farieha Aziz, who authored the report, noted that Peca criminalises vague terms such as "fake and false information," with penalties that can reach up to three years in prison. It also creates a strong regulatory authority, a complaints council, and a tribunal, all under excessive executive oversight, as highlighted in the Dawn report.

Other issues raised include the reclassification of previously bailable and non-cognisable offences into non-bailable and cognisable categories, thereby expanding the possibilities for coercive measures. Additionally, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has superseded the Federal Investigation Authority, operating without sufficient safeguards, the Dawn report indicated.

Journalists stressed the state's obligation to safeguard individuals' rights, as conveyed in a statement from the HRCP. They called for the decriminalisation of free speech and recommended collaboration with political parties through inclusive representation. They criticised Peca for purportedly infringing on constitutional rights relating to free speech and access to information. Journalists urged their peers and civil society to come together to uphold these freedoms, as referenced in the Dawn report.

Digital rights advocates called for the establishment of a national coalition comprising civil society members, journalists, and human rights defenders to address political parties about the swift increase in restrictions on freedom of expression and opinion, as noted by Dawn.

HRCP Islamabad Vice Chair Nasreen Azhar concluded while suggesting that the coalition should identify all laws that oppose constitutional guarantees of fundamental freedoms, as outlined in the Dawn report.

