HRCP warns new draft law introduced in Pakistan Senate violates right to freedom of peaceful assembly

Lahore [Pakistan], September 5 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concern over a new draft law recently introduced in the Pakistan Senate, that would grant district magistrates the power to ban public gatherings in Islamabad on various grounds, including public order.

HRCP warned that if this legislation is passed, such a law is likely to be used not only against political opposition but also rights activists mobilising around issues which the state considers "contentious or inconvenient." It urged the Committee on Law and Justice to reject the bill.

The law not only gives district magistrates the authority to prohibit public gatherings but also permits the use of security forces and the detention of protesters who fail to comply with the order.

Taking to X, HRCP stated, "HRCP is seriously concerned to learn that a bill has been introduced in the National Assembly authorizing district magistrates to prohibit public assemblies in Islamabad on grounds of law and order, among other things. The bill also authorizes use of force and detention to disperse assemblies that do not comply with the magistrate's directives."

"By seeking to hyper-regulate assemblies, the bill violates people's right to freedom of peaceful assembly under Article 16 of the Constitution. If passed, such a law is likely to be used not only against the political opposition, but also rights activists mobilizing around issues deemed contentiousor inconvenientby the state. We strongly urge the Standing Committee on Law and Justice to reject the bill," it added.

According to The Balochistan Post report, the development comes amidst a backdrop of rising restrictions on civil liberties in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

Balochistan has for a long time been a focus of strict security measures, where people participating in public gatherings often face heavy-handed responses from authorities. Activists and public groups in Balochistan have repeatedly faced crackdowns, with restrictions being placed on freedom of expression and assembly.

Earlier, the Pakistan government has issued an order barring all government employees from using social media without permission to stop disclosure of official information and documents, The News International reported.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, government employees have been asked to adhere to the instruction under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

As per the order, the government employees will not be allowed to use any social media platform without permission, The News International reported.

The memorandum stated, "Government employees cannot express opinions or facts that affect the reputation of the government," adding that employees are not permitted to speak against government policy, decisions, national sovereignty and dignity.

It further stated that public servants cannot share their opinions or rhetoric on social media platforms without permission. Strict action would be taken against government employees for violating the directives issued in the order, according to The News International report.

According to the memorandum, a government employee cannot share official documents and information with unrelated persons. It stated that employees cannot speak to the media in a way that impacts Pakistan's ties with other nations.

