Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of ‘creative collaboration’

Mumbai, Oct 3 It’s been nine years since their first film ‘Bang Bang!’ was released. And now actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are celebrating their ‘creative collaborations’.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his ‘Fighter’ director.

He captioned: “Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon.”

The Greek God of Bollywood shared that they started shooting on a rooftop and now the sky.

“Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!” he added.

Their upcoming film ‘Fighter’, is an action film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. 'Fighter' serves as the first in a planned aerial action franchise.

The film has been shot in Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai. The real life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film.

