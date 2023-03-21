Huge cache of weapons, IEDs seized in Balochistan's Chaman

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 21 : Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Rehman Kahul area of Balochistan's Chaman, the military's media wing said informed, Tribune reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation on Sunday was carried out to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent attacks including the planting of IEDs in Chaman and surrounding areas.

The military's media wing said as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were assigned to check it.

Besides finding the weapons, ammunition and explosive material at the location, the security forces conducted an extensive search in the area but the terrorists managed to escape, it added.

"The recovery [of the weapons and IEDs] has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity in some urban areas including Quetta," the military's media wing continued.

The ISPR further said the Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the Tribune reported.

In a separate statement issued on Saturday, the ISPR said security forces had killed three terrorists in an IBO conducted in the Awaran district of Balochistan, Tribune reported.

It added that an IBO was initiated from March 15 onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the south of Awaran.

The ISPR said the group was linked with "firing and improvised explosive devices incidents" along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

"Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days," the military's media wing said, adding that a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout.

"On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists have been killed," the ISPR said.

It added that a cache of arms and ammunition had been recovered as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor