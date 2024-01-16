Huma Qureshi reigns supreme as she ascends with knowledge in 'Maharani 3'

Mumbai, Jan 16 The makers of Huma Qureshi-starrer political series 'Maharani' on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the season three, and it features the return of 'Rani Bharti' with a powerful narrative wielding the weapon of education.

The one minute seven seconds teaser features Huma's character Rani Bharti clearing the intermediate examinations. She gets sweets distributed in the prison.

In the teaser, Rani is saying, "Even as a school dropout, I gave all of you a tough time. Once I graduate, what will happen to all of you?"

The show stars Huma as Rani, wife of Bihar's Chief Minister Bheema Bharti (played by Sohum Shah) character. It is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad, who had to resign as chief minister after he was arrested in the fodder scam, announced his homemaker wife Rabri Devi as his successor and got it endorsed by some 60 party legislators.

The story of season one is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing extremism, Fodder Scam etc.

The season one shows that after being shot, Bheema Bharti unexpectedly named his wife Rani as his successor. An uneducated woman, who was content with her simple ways of living and her regular family life, has to now deal with government files she couldn't read, corruption and caste massacres within the state.

The season 2 revolved around Bheema running a proxy government from prison, and Chief Minister Rani is accused of misgovernance while Bihar fights anti-incumbency, jungle raj, and corruption. Lawlessness has gripped the state of Bihar and the opposition holds Rani responsible for the state's "jungle raj".

'Maharani 3' is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave.

The gripping storyline, penned by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, features Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

It will soon stream on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor