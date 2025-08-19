Human rights body slams targetting of women journalists in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 19 The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the registration of cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against four women journalists in the country, calling it an attack on freedom of expression.

The rights body asserted that the action against the journalists Nayyar Ali, Sehrish Qureshi, Maira Imran, and Shakeela Jalil exacerbates the challenges faced by women journalists already operating in difficult conditions in Pakistan.

“In any civilized society in the world, the performance of institutions is judged by the role and participation of women. In such a context, targetting women associated with a sensitive profession like journalism with lawsuits and harassment is deeply regrettable and unfortunate,” read a statement issued by HRC Pakistan.

The rights body demanded that these women journalists be provided immediate justice and protected from harassment. Alongside this, it appealed to all journalistic organisations, civil society, and human rights institutions to set aside differences and raise a united voice on this critical issue to ensure the freedom of journalism and the rights of women in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also strongly criticised the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for registering cases against four women journalists of the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad based on a complaint filed by another member.

Local media reported that the journalists were part of a committee established to investigate a complaint by one of them against her former husband, who is also an NPC member.

Following the investigation, when the committee found both members guilty of misconduct, the husband approached the FIA, which then registered a case against the committee members under PECA.

He alleged that his former wife harassed him on a social media platform, and the NPC members were ‘facilitating’ her.

The PFUJ has repeatedly criticised PECA, warning that it could be used as a tool to pressure the media and suppress free speech.

The union stressed that the FIA acted without providing the four journalists an opportunity for explanation, describing it as an example of how “this black law” (PECA) is misused against journalists in Pakistan for looking into a harassment case.

Afzal Butt, the PFUJ president, and Arshad Ansari, its General Secretary, extended solidarity with the targetted journalists and demanded the dismissal of the case.

“The PFUJ demands that the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister take swift action to dismiss the case registered against the senior women journalists. We also demand action against the officials and the applicant who illegally registered the case, which amounts to harassment and intimidation of journalists,” read a statement issued by the union.

“The PFUJ reiterates its call for the repeal of PECA, which has been widely criticised for its potential to curb freedom of expression and muzzle independent voices. The PFUJ leadership warns that failure to meet these demands will lead to strong protests across the country. Journalists will continue to resist attempts to undermine their rights and freedom,” the statement added.

