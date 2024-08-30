Human Rights Council of Balochistan condemns abductions of journalists, social activists

Quetta [Balochistan], August 30 : The Human Rights Council of Balochistan has strongly condemned the persistent harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, the independent non-profit organisation stated, "The Human Rights Council of Balochistan condemns the ongoing harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces. On 28 August, journalist Hayat Khan Khetran, along with Asif Baloch and Hayat Shah Baloch, members of the Barkhan Youth Union, were abducted after being summoned by the Frontier Corps (FC) in Barkhan. Their current whereabouts remain unknown."

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan called Balochistan one of the most deprived regions in terms of media freedom and the free flow of information.

Taking to X, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan stated, " Balochistan remains one of the most deprived regions in terms of media freedom and the free flow of information. Local journalists and social activists play a crucial role in exposing the realities faced by the people of Balochistan. Their abductions are blatant violations of fundamental human rights and represent a deliberate attempt to silence voices of truth and justice. We demand the immediate and safe release of the disappeared individuals and call for respect for human rights and freedom of speech"

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan's statement came ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed annually on August 30. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious human rights violation of enforced disappearances, honouring victims and their families, and advocating for justice and accountability. In the context of Balochistan, the day holds significant relevance due to the region's ongoing struggles with this human rights issue.

Balochistan, a region in southwestern Pakistan, has been deeply affected by the practice of enforced disappearances. Human rights organizations and local activists report that individuals, including journalists, activists, and political dissenters, are often abducted by security forces or other actors. The abductions are used as a tool of intimidation and repression, aimed at silencing dissent and stifling calls for greater autonomy or independence.

