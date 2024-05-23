Humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom, Erez West crossings

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 23 (ANI/TPS): Over 370 food pallets and shelter equipment carried on 27 trucks were transferred into Gaza via the US temporary floating pier that recently opened, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The aid was transferred to the logistics centres belonging to international aid agencies in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF added that, via the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) and the Israeli Navy, it is working in cooperation with the US to operate the temporary floating pier for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

In parallel, said the IDF, humanitarian efforts to facilitate the entry of trucks containing food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment via land crossings into the Gaza Strip continue.

On Wednesday, 281 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing (located in the corner where the borders of Israel, Egypt and Gaza meet) and the Erez West crossing (the new border crossing opened recently on Gaza's northern border), including 50 trucks containing flour for the World Food Program (WFP) organisation and 45 aid trucks from Jordan. (ANI/TPS)

